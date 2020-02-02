Wuhan coronavirus infections jump in S. Korea

South Korea saw its number of cases of the Wuhan coronavirus climb rapidly over the weekend, stoking fears of possible community transmission of the new virus in the country.
Health officials on Sunday confirmed the 15th case of the novel coronavirus, which originated in Hubei, a central Chinese province, with 87 out of 414 people showing symptoms placed under quarantine.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said three additional patients had been diagnosed with the virus on Sunday morning, bringing the total to 15 from 12 on Saturday.
The 13th patient, a 28-year-old Korean man, was among the first batch of Wuhan evacuees who returned to Korea on Friday and is now being quarantined at the National Medical Center in central Seoul.
A 40-year-old Chinese woman became the 14th person to be confirmed with the virus. She had been self-quarantined at home after a family member, a Chinese man, 48, was found to have been infected Friday.
Worries are mounting that the 48-year-old, the 12th case of the virus here, may pose risks of “superspreading” the disease, having visited at least six cities -- Seoul, Incheon, Bucheon, Suwon and Gunpo in Gyeonggi Province, and Gangneung, Gangwon Province -- over the 12-day period since entering country on Jan. 19 through Gimpo Airport.
The 15th case is a Korean man, 43, who arrived at Incheon Airport from Wuhan on Jan. 20 on the same plane as the fourth patient. Authorities say the man, who has been kept under watch since, started showing respiratory symptoms on Saturday.
The KCDC said 683 people identified to have come into contact with infected persons are being closely monitored.
On the same day, the Ministry of Health said the government would intensify efforts to contain the domestic transmission of the virus.
The ministry said the number of designated hospitals for treating patients in isolation has been increased from the previous 288 to 532. In addition, the CDC hotline service will add 62 workers by Tuesday to reach 188 in total.
KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong stressed that those showing symptoms of a fever and cold should first consult the local health centers or the centers hotline at 1339 before visiting hospitals or clinics. She also asked that those who have traveled within the past month to Hubei avoid outside contact for at least 14 days.
