National

[Newsmaker] Father checks into quarantine center to look after 2 kids

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 2, 2020 - 13:03       Updated : Feb 2, 2020 - 16:23
(Yonhap)
The father of two children who were airlifted from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, voluntarily checked into the quarantine center in Asan to look after the kids, authorities said Sunday.

The children, aged 8 and 10, were among the hundreds of Korean residents who were flown in from the city in Hubei province on Jan. 31 and are currently staying in isolation at two locations. Their mother could not accompany them for the trip because of her Chinese nationality.

According to the Interior Ministry, the father, who was staying in Korea, requested to be admitted to the quarantine center to look after his children during the two-week quarantine period.

All Wuhan evacuees, totaling over 700, are in solitary confinement, with exceptions being given to families with children aged 12 or under, the ministry said.


(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
