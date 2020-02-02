[News Focus] Korea’s payouts for jobless people soar 103% in 5 years

Visitors to a regional office of the Korea Employment Information Service in Seoul gather in a classroom in 2019 for a government briefing session on eligibility requirements and the application process for unemployment benefits. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- In the early and mid-2010s, the government’s yearly payouts for jobless people ranged between 3.3 trillion won ($2.7 billion) and 4.5 trillion won.



Amid moderate growth in the volume of unemployment benefits, the figure recorded 4.67 trillion won in 2016 during the previous administration, according to the Korea Employment Information Service.



But the situation began to change in 2017 in the aftermath of en masse business closures by self-employed people, who accounted for about 25 percent of all working people and now faced a tight job market.



KEIS data showed that unemployment benefits have continued to increase sharply over the past three years -- reaching 5 trillion won in 2017, 6.43 trillion won in 2018 and an all-time high of 8.07 trillion won in 2019.



The 2019 figure marked a 72.8 percent (or 3.4 trillion won) surge compared with 2016.



Further, compared with five years earlier -- in 2014, when benefits paid out amounted to 3.96 trillion won -- the 2019 payouts constituted a 103.7 percent increase.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)