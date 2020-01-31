Opposition lingers in Shinhan’s Orange Life merger

Shinan Financial Group’s scheme to merge Orange Life Insurance with its wholly owned life insurance unit seemed to have been working out smoothly. However, its trouble with minority shareholders demanding an increase in dividend payouts persists.
After teaming up with civic activist group Korea Stockholders Alliance in November, small shareholders of Orange have been making the demand as Shinhan refuses it on the belief such a move could result in a breach of trust for other shareholders.
“The alliance will consider taking further actions if Shinhan looks down upon Orange Life minority shareholders,” KSA founder Jung Eui-jung told The Korea Herald on Friday, insisting the financial group pay 2,000 won ($1.67) in a year-end dividend per share.
Shinhan Financial, which had suggested to offer Orange Life shareholders 1,250 won per share, has not shown any intention to give in.
“There is no hike in dividend payout,” a Shinhan Financial spokesperson told The Korea Herald.
“Paying more dividend for small shareholders means we are breaching trust of the majority stakeholders. The share exchange is already complete and there is no going back,” the official added.
The conflict comes after the share swap took place Tuesday. Orange Life is now a legally wholly owned subsidiary of Shinhan Financial, as a result of the financial conglomerate’s acquisition of a 40.85 percent stake of Orange Life -- valued at 958.3 billion won -- from small shareholders.
Earlier this month, a majority of Orange Life shareholders approved Shinhan Financial’s takeover. Under the contract, the share swap ratio between Orange Life and Shinhan stood at about 1:0.66. One share for Shinhan was valued at 43,336 won, with a share of Orange Life coming in at 28,608 won.
Trading of Orange Life shares has been suspended since Jan. 22.
The conflict all started with small shareholders’ dissatisfaction with what can be seen as Shinhan Financial’s unfair shareholder treatment.
In February 2019, Shinhan acquired a controlling 59.15 percent stake in Orange Life for 2.3 trillion won from private equity house MBK Partners. Each share was purchased for 47,400 won at the time -- market price plus a premium of 36.6 percent. The price was higher than the 28,235 won per share offered to minority shareholders who opted to cash out shares in November instead of receiving Shinhan shares.
Such a valuation gap persisted through the share swap in January. However, small shareholders with only 4 percent in voting rights were forced to accept the share swap plan that undervalued their shares compared to the valuation of shares owned by MBK Partners.
The stock acquisition plan, first unveiled by Shinhan Financial Vice President Ryu Seung-heon in October last year, is designed to merge Orange Life, precursor of multinational ING Life Insurance’s Korean unit, with another wholly owned subsidiary in Shinhan Life Insurance by as early as the end of 2020. The merger is expected to give birth to a new entity with combined total assets of over 60 trillion won, becoming fourth largest in the domestic market.
Wholly owning Orange Life was also part of Ryu’s plan, as revealed during the third-quarter earnings conference call last year.
Orange Life is set for delisting from the Korea Exchange’s main bourse Kospi by Feb. 14. The stock swap for minority shareholders of Orange Life is to take place on Feb. 7.
The banking group will go through procedures such as the internal system integration of Shinhan Life and Orange Life ahead of the planned merger.
By Son Ji-hyoung
