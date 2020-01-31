Local automakers face difficulties sourcing auto parts from China

(Yonhap)

South Korean automakers are struggling to operate manufacturing lines here following difficulties in sourcing components from China due to the suspension of factory operations in the mainland.



According to Hyundai Motor Group, the automaker has decided to cancel extra working hours at its Ulsan and Jeonju plants this week, following the temporary shutdown of the two partnering factories in China that are responsible for supplying components such as wiring.



To contain the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus in China, the authorities have extended the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, forcibly extending the major company’s day offs as part of the preventive measures.



Considering the current scenario, a Hyundai Motor official said the company is “closely watching the situation” and counting the number of auto parts available for manufacturing.



SsangYong Motor is also mulling the suspension of operations at its manufacturing line in Pyeongtaek from Feb. 4 to 12, due to the shutdown of its supplier in China.



The manufacturing line will resume operations on Feb. 15, an official told The Korea Herald.



“An average of 1,500 units of vehicles are manufactured on a daily basis at our plant, and considering such volume, we expect to see a significant impact,” he said.



GM Korea, which operates a manufacturing plant in Bupyeong, Incheon, has also canceled extra working hours this weekend considering the current situation.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)