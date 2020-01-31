 Back To Top
National

Air, train routes between NK and China suspended

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jan 31, 2020 - 15:15       Updated : Jan 31, 2020 - 15:15
Foreign residents in Pyongyang (Yonhap)
Foreign residents in Pyongyang (Yonhap)

North Korea has suspended all travel from and to China starting Jan. 31, UK’s Foreign Ministry said Friday citing Pyongyang’s latest travel advisories issued a day earlier.

“They (North Korea) have also announced that all air and train routes between North Korea and China are temporarily suspended as of 31 January 2020,” the ministry said in a statement.

The UK Embassy in North Korea has confirmed the news, while the Indian Embassy there said the last flight between Pyongyang and Beijing will take place on Feb. 1.

North Korea has recently put a travel ban on foreign residents in the country, so they would not travel to China where the coronavirus infections broke out.

The communist state is also putting all incoming foreigners from China in a monthlong quarantine outside the capital city of Pyongyang.

The latest suspension and travel ban have come in six years since North Korea took similar precautions in 2014 when the Ebola virus broke out.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
