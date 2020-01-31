 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Asan residents withdraw opposition to housing Korean evacuees from Wuhan

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jan 31, 2020 - 13:39       Updated : Jan 31, 2020 - 13:50
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Residents of Asan in South Chungcheong Province said on Friday that they would not oppose accommodating South Koreans who had been airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of a deadly coronavirus, earlier in the day.

Some residents in the city and Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, have strongly protested the government’s plan to use facilities there as quarantine wards to house some 700 Koreans, who were evacuated from Wuhan, amid mounting fears over the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The first chartered plane carrying 367 Koreans arrived in Seoul in the morning, and will be transported to Asan and Jincheon, to be placed in isolation for a 14-day period at quarantine facilities there.

The residents who had held rallies and blocked access to the police training facility in Asan reached the decision following an hourlong meeting.

They instead plan to call on authorities to implement strong measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to local media.

The residents opposing housing the evacuees at the public servant training center in Jincheon also said they would not stop them from entering the building, according to local media.

Their decision comes as Asan residents took to social media on Friday to post messages of support for the Koreans who returned from Wuhan.

Messages with photos of handwritten pickets welcoming the evacuees and hashtags such as #we-are-Asan are circulating on social media, encouraging them to enjoy their stay in the city.

“We are Asan! Welcome. Let’s gather wisdom and get through difficulties together. Welcome to clean Asan!” said one citizen on a handwritten placard.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114