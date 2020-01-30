World’s largest halal exhibition to be held in Malaysia in April

Malaysia International Halal Showcase, the world’s largest halal trade fair, will be held in Kuala Lumpur from April 1 to 3, organizers said Thursday.
According to Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry, this year’s MIHAS will themed “Expand Your Halal Horizon,” and it will feature over 1,200 booths of companies from countries around the world, including halal-certified and trade-ready manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and distributors.
This year’s MIHAS is expected to bring in the greatest number of participants, with about 35,000 visitors from 90 countries, since it was first hosted in 2004. MIHAS 2020 will largely focus on the agenda of sustainability, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, organizers said.
As part of efforts to promote the upcoming event in Korea, Malaysia External Trade Development Corp. organized a networking session in Seoul on Thursday, introducing the prospects of the expanding halal market in Malaysia and globally.
The global halal food market is expected to reach $1.97 trillion by 2024, according to Malaysian government data, and the total Muslim population is expected to increase from 1.8 billion to 3 billion by 2060.
Norharliza Mohamed Yunos, trade commissioner for MATRADE Seoul, stressed the importance of raising awareness about halal in Korea.
“There are only 14 (halal) restaurants, 255 Muslim-friendly restaurants and no Muslim hotels in South Korea,” Yunos said, adding that MIHAS and its business matching platform, International Sourcing Program, should help the industry to take a step further in meeting increasing demand in Korea.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
