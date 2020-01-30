 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Entertainment

iKON to release 1st album since leader B.I's departure last year

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 17:49       Updated : Jan 30, 2020 - 17:49
(YG Entertainment)
(YG Entertainment)

K-pop boy band iKON will return to the music scene with a new album, "i DECIDE," next week.

The new album, set for official release on Feb. 6, is iKON's third EP and its first release since band leader B.I left in June last year over drug-related allegations, according to the band's management agency, YG Entertainment.

B.I's departure reconfigured iKON as a six-member boy band.

The new album contains tracks created by the former leader, including "Dive."

YG said it chose to use the tracks to help the band return quickly to the music scene.

"(They are also) works that were jointly created by B.I and other in-house YG producers and bear the effort and affection of iKON members," YG said.

According to the agency, the concerned tracks were recorded early last year to be released mid-2019. But the release plan was put on hold amid the allegations facing B.I. 

YG deleted or replaced B.I's parts before releasing the album to the public, it said. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114