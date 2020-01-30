 Back To Top
Entertainment

SuperM to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 14:58       Updated : Jan 30, 2020 - 14:58
(SM Entertainment)
(SM Entertainment)

K-pop boy band SuperM will appear on American TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" next month to promote its Billboard-topping album, according to the band's management agency on Thursday.

The septet is scheduled to hit the late night talk show from US broadcaster ABC on Feb. 11 and perform "Jopping," a track from the band's first EP, "SuperM," according to SM Entertainment.

The self-titled album topped the Billboard 200 chart in mid-October.

This is the band's latest US TV appearance, following its debut on another famous American TV program, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in October last year.

October's success made SuperM the first Asian act to top the Billboard 200 with a debut album and the second K-pop band ever to land atop the chart. (Yonhap)



