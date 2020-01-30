 Back To Top
Business

Bando E&C begins apartment project in central LA

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 16:38
Blueprint of the Bora 3170 (Bando E&C)
Blueprint of the Bora 3170 (Bando E&C)

Bando Engineering & Construction said Thursday that it had started the construction of a mixed-use apartment building in Los Angeles, the company’s first overseas project in nine years.

According to the company the Bora 3170 will be an eight-floor building with one floor below ground, about 10 minutes from downtown LA in the Korea Town neighborhood.

It is the second overseas project for Bando E&C, which built the Ubora Towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2011.

Led by Chairman Kwon Hong-sa, the Korean developer began considering the project two years ago and bought the land in LA in July 2019, the company said. Construction is expected to be complete in May 2022.

“The Bora 3170 will become a landmark in Korea Town in LA, and a new success model for overseas construction projects, after the Ubora Towers in Dubai,” a Bando E&C representative said.

The building will serve both commercial and residential purposes, and will be able to accommodate 252 households in 115 studio apartments, 131 one-room apartments and six two-room apartments, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
