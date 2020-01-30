Korean firms help to fight coronavirus outbreak

Lotte



South Korean companies said Thursday they are lending a helping hand to fight the outbreak of new coronavirus in China, the nation’s top export destination.



The nation’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor Group was one of the first firms to decide on delivering donations to Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province.



The firm said it would deliver medical goods and donations totaling 15 million yuan ($2.2 million) to help Chinese people affected by the epidemic.



Of this, 5 million yuan will be spent on medical goods such as protective clothing, masks, goggles and personal protective equipment. The rest will be used for local medical facilities and human resource support to help prevent the spread of the virus.



“The decision was made to help China overcome the outbreak quickly,” Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement. “We will continue to join forces with humanitarian aid to the international community.”



Cosmetics giant Amorepacific has announced it would donate 2 million yuan to the affected region. The donation will be used to support medical facilities and protective supplies in the city to prevent the spread of new coronaviruses and to recover, the firm said.



Food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group said it has ordered 100,000 masks and 2000 hand sanitizers for its employees in China. Hygiene products will be additionally supported regularly.



“The heads of each business and safety units in China have opened WeChat rooms to monitor the situation in real-time and respond to issues immediately,” said a CJ spokesperson.



Retail giant Lotte Group has also decided to provide emergency relief supplies, such as bottled water and hygiene products, for Korean citizens who return home from Wuhan to minimize discomfort during their stay in temporary living facilities.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)





