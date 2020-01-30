 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Samsung maintains No. 1 smartphone vendor status in 2019: data

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 13:34       Updated : Jan 30, 2020 - 13:34
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its status as the world's top smartphone vendor last year, industry data showed Thursday, although its fourth-quarter shipments were behind Apple Inc.

Samsung shipped 295.1 million smartphones around the globe in 2019, taking a 20.9 percent market share, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics.

In 2018, Samsung claimed the No. 1 position with a 20.3 percent market share after shipping 291.3 million smartphones.

"Samsung continues to perform relatively well across all price bands, from entry-level to premium models, such as the Galaxy Note 10," Strategy Analytics said.

The South Korean tech giant was followed by China's Huawei Technologies Co. with 17 percent, Apple with 14 percent and Xiaomi Corp. with 8.8 percent.

In the fourth quarter alone, however, Samsung was the second player, with a market share of 18.4 percent, which was 0.5 percentage point behind Apple.

Strategy Analytics said Apple's cheaper iPhone 11 pricing and solid demand in Asia and North America helped the U.S. firm edge Samsung in the fourth quarter.

In 2019, global smartphone shipments reached 1.41 billion units, down 1 percent from a year ago, due to an inventory build-up in the second half of the year, according to Strategy Analytics.

"Worldwide smartphone demand remains mixed for now, with sharp declines in China balanced by strong growth across India and Africa," said Linda Sui, a director at Strategy Analytics. "Looking ahead, U.S. trade wars and the China coronavirus scare will be among barriers to growth for smartphones in 2020." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114