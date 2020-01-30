 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Korean Air chief to accompany chartered flight to Wuhan

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 11:33       Updated : Jan 30, 2020 - 11:33
Cho Won-tae (Korean Air)
Cho Won-tae (Korean Air)

Hanjin Group Chairman and Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae will be onboard the chartered flight that the government has arranged to bring back South Korean citizens from Wuhan, China, industry sources said Thursday.

The government plans to send chartered flights of Korean Air’s A330 and B747 which can seat around 300 and 400 people, respectively, on Thursday and Friday, to bring back some 700 Koreans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first of the four flights was set to take off at 10 a.m. Thursday. But the Foreign Ministry said the planned flights will take off in the evening, citing scheduling problems at the airport in Beijing. 

Korean Air, the only flagship full-service carrier that operates the Incheon-Wuhan route, had previously sent a chartered flight to transport 101 Korean citizens from Nepal, where a devastating earthquake hit Kathmandu.

The Korean Air flights departing Seoul to Wuhan will carry a government response team comprised of 42 personnel including Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Tae-ho, medical staff from the National Medical Center, quarantine officials from the Incheon International Airport and Korean Air flight attendants.

Industry insiders said Cho’s decision to accompany the Korean Air employees who reportedly volunteered to service Koreans leaving Wuhan, was to show his support for the workers. News reports have said tens of flight attendants, many of whom hold executive positions in the company’s labor union, volunteered to work on the flight to lend help in the emergency situation. About 30 crew members will take the flight. 

Meanwhile, the air carrier said Cho’s decision to board the flight will be confirmed before the departure.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114