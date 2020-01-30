 Back To Top
Business

Hanmi’s hypertension drugs post 14% growth in revenue

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 14:40       Updated : Jan 30, 2020 - 14:45
Hanmi’s hypertension drugs (Hanmi Pharmaceutical)
Hanmi Pharmaceutical said Thursday its high blood pressure treatments notched 14 percent revenue growth in 2019, raking in 153 billion won ($129 million) and dominating the market in South Korea.

The company said that its 15 types of combination molecules for treating hypertension, all independently developed, accounted for 8.3 percent of the entire Korean high blood pressure treatment market last year which amounted to 1.8 trillion won. 

These treatments include the three Amozaltan drugs, Robelito, Ozaltan, Torsem and Carverol.

Hanmi said the recent revenue growth can be especially accredited to the Amozaltan family’s performance.

The Amozaltan, which is a combination of amlodipine amsylate and losartan K, has been in the market for a decade now, and marked a 10 percent on-year growth last year with sales of 74 billion won.

Amozaltan Plus, launched in 2017 with an additional combination of clorthalidone to the original Amozaltan, raked in 84 percent on-year growth last year with revenue of 18 billion won.

Amozaltan Q -- the combination of original Amozaltan with rosuvastatin -- notched 164 percent on-year growth last year at 5.8 billion won.

MSD exports Amozaltan to more than 10 countries under the brand name Cozaar XQ. Mexico’s Silanes is preparing to commercialize Amozaltan Plus and Q locally.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
