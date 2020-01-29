 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Finance

IBK chief takes office, ending 27 days of labor protests

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 29, 2020 - 15:38       Updated : Jan 29, 2020 - 16:23
New IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won delivers his inaugural speech at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
New IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won delivers his inaugural speech at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The head of the Industrial Bank of Korea officially took office Wednesday after nearly a month of being unable to enter his office in the face of fierce protests from the labor union, which objected to the government’s influence on financial organizations.

After reaching an agreement with the labor union to improve management transparency, IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won had his inauguration ceremony Wednesday, vowing to turn the state bank into a world-class financial institution that upholds ethical values and fairness in management.

“I will work hard to make IBK a top-notch financial group with global competitive edge. I will enhance its competiveness through finance innovation and sound management. To do so, I’ll make an innovation organization,” Yoon said at the ceremony at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul.

Stressing the importance of trust, ability, personality and systems, Yoon said he would improve the management performance evaluation system and ensure that staff members are rewarded fairly. The new chief also mentioned the importance of having a customer-centered attitude and upholding ethical practices to retain customers’ trust.

The former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs was appointed to the top post at IBK early this month, but couldn’t begin work with the union members standing in his way.


New IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won (right) receives a bouquet from a staff member at his inauguration ceremony, at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
New IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won (right) receives a bouquet from a staff member at his inauguration ceremony, at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

This marks the longest period that a CEO of a financial institution has been unable to enter his office. KB Kookmin Bank’s former CEO Lee Kun-ho was obstructed for 14 consecutive days upon his appointment in 2013. Lee, who was appointed in a similar top-down manner under the Park Geun-hye administration, also met with union resistance over government involvement.

IBK union members have consistently asked Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling party to engage in dialogue, despite President Moon Jae-in’s insistence that the government has the authority to decide the state-run bank’s leadership.

Seeking a breakthrough, Yoon reached an agreement with labor on Tuesday to improve transparency in the process of the government’s appointment of an IBK CEO and to enhance labor’s role in decision-making.

The head of the state-run bank is appointed by the president upon the recommendation of the Financial Services Commission chairman. Yoon is the first outsider appointed to the post in 10 years. Other CEOs have been appointed from within the bank.

Yoon’s first official engagement will be a visit to IBK ChangGong at the bank’s Guro branch in southwestern Seoul -- a platform that provides selected startups with free office space; mentoring from experts; and patent, tax and legal services -- and its first foster firm, Allt. He then will give a pep talk to the staff of the Guro branch.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114