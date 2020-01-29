IBK chief takes office, ending 27 days of labor protests

New IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won delivers his inaugural speech at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)



The head of the Industrial Bank of Korea officially took office Wednesday after nearly a month of being unable to enter his office in the face of fierce protests from the labor union, which objected to the government’s influence on financial organizations.



After reaching an agreement with the labor union to improve management transparency, IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won had his inauguration ceremony Wednesday, vowing to turn the state bank into a world-class financial institution that upholds ethical values and fairness in management.



“I will work hard to make IBK a top-notch financial group with global competitive edge. I will enhance its competiveness through finance innovation and sound management. To do so, I’ll make an innovation organization,” Yoon said at the ceremony at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul.



Stressing the importance of trust, ability, personality and systems, Yoon said he would improve the management performance evaluation system and ensure that staff members are rewarded fairly. The new chief also mentioned the importance of having a customer-centered attitude and upholding ethical practices to retain customers’ trust.



The former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs was appointed to the top post at IBK early this month, but couldn’t begin work with the union members standing in his way.







New IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won (right) receives a bouquet from a staff member at his inauguration ceremony, at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)