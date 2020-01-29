[Newsmaker] Ahn quits own Bareunmirae party, likely to create new one

Former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo said Wednesday he has decided to leave the party he co-founded two years ago, in an apparent move to create a new group for the April general elections.



The former chief of the Bareunmirae Party, who returned from abroad last week after more than a year’s absence from the political scene, said he was giving up on the minor opposition party, blaming party leaders for failing to present a vision for new politics. The move came after the party’s incumbent chief Sohn Hak-kyu rejected Ahn’s request that he retire from the top position.









Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)