[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Relax muscles at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s The Spa presents the Muscle Release spa program for guests stressed out from the Lunar New Year holiday.



The treatment begins with a scalp massage, followed by a body scrub and full-body massage using organic ginger oil.



The Muscle Release treatment is priced at 198,000 won for 60 minutes or 264,000 won for 90 minutes. For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8808.









Valentine’s Day at Mayfield Hotel



Mayfield Hotel & Resort’s Italian restaurant La Festa offers the Bianchetto Truffle Dinner for Valentine’s Day, presenting high-quality truffles and premium wine.



The special gala dinner highlights Bianchetto truffles, or white truffles, which are only harvested in spring, creating a six-course meal with the exquisite ingredient, alongside carpaccio, fondue and steak. Four different glasses of wine will be paired with the meal.



The dinner, priced at 150,000 won per person, takes place on Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



For more information or reservations, call La Festa at (02) 2660-9040.







Swellfish season at Millennium Hilton Seoul



Genji, Millennium Hilton Seoul’s Japanese restaurant, offers a promotional menu featuring pufferfish, or fugu, a seasonal delicacy highly revered in Japanese cuisine.



Guests can enjoy a special curated menu that features pufferfish prepared in a variety of ways, including sashimi, tempura, cooked in a hotpot and more.



The course menu is priced at 170,000 won per person, and is available for lunch and dinner. A la carte prices range from 100,000 won to 220,000 won.



The promotion is available until the end of January. For more information, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.







Southern European dining at InterContinental Seoul Coex



InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Sky Lounge, located on the 30th floor, showcases “merenda” from January to March. Merenda is a light meal enjoyed with a light alcoholic beverage during the time between lunch and dinner in southern Europe.



Prepared by chef Luca Carrino from Italy, the meal starts with aperol spritz -- Italy’s most popular aperitif -- followed by savory dishes and Champagne or wine. The merenda also includes the restaurant’s signature pasta.



The meal is available at 76,000 won for two people every afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 3430-8630.







Strawberry afternoon tea at Novotel Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s Gourmet Bar presents the Strawberry Afternoon Tea promotion, using fresh strawberries in season.



The promotion features various strawberry desserts with tea, coffee, special drinks or rose sparkling wine. Customers can choose the strawberry tea set or a tea set paired with brunch. The brunch option includes an omelet, pancakes, French toast and strawberry ricotta cheese salad.



The promotion is available every day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until April 12. The tea set is priced at 35,000 won for one person and 66,000 won for two.



For more information or reservations, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.