McDonald’s Korea names Martinez as new chief

McDonald’s Korea’s new Managing Director Antoni Martinez (McDonald’s Korea)



McDonald’s Korea announced Wednesday the appointment of Antoni Martinez as the new managing director. He replaces Melanie Joh who resigned last month.



Martinez has been market director for the southern region of Australia since January 2016. He joined McDonald’s in Victoria, Australia, in 2000 as a crew member.



“McDonald’s has a strong track record in Korea thanks to the team’s innovative approach over the years.” Martinez said in a statement. “We have a robust plan in place for 2020, and I am confident that we can continue to drive our business forward by putting even more focus on customers to deliver outstanding performance in the future.”



McDonald’s entered in Korea in 1988 and operates over 400 restaurants, employing around 15,000 people. McDonald’s Korea has expanded its services to Drive-Thru, 24-hour restaurants, delivery, breakfast menus, Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurants and some of the popular local menu items. The first Ronald McDonald House was opened last year.



Martinez will lead the Korea team to continue the focus on delivery, EOTF and digital, the company said.



EOTF restaurants feature self-order kiosks and cut-front counters.



(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

