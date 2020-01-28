Investors eye low-risk assets as Seoul stocks trim losses

A sign at the Korea Exchange shows that the Kospi and Kosdaq indexes sank 3 percent Tuesday, the result of rising fear of the new coronavirus in China and its impact on global markets. (KRX)



South Korean stocks trimmed their losses Tuesday, losing 3 percent on the first trading session after the four-day Lunar New Year’s holiday, as the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak weakened investor sentiments. The local currency closed at 1,176.7 won against the US dollar, up 8 won from the previous session’s close, declining to a two-month low.



The benchmark bourse Kospi opened sharply low -- down 53.91 points, or 2.40 percent, from the previous session. The weak start continued throughout the day to close at 2,176.72. Foreign and institutional investors sold a combined 167.4 billion won ($142.2 million) worth of stocks, weighing down the bourse. The tech-heavy Kosdaq also slipped 20.87 points, or 3.04 percent, to 664.70.



Other major stock exchanges in Asia, such as the Shanghai composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index have been shut down till Thursday and Tuesday, respectively.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed at 23,215.71 down 0.55 percent from a day earlier.



Major stock market indexes followed losses on Wall Street Monday amid rising concerns over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 453.93 points, or 1.57 percent, closing at 28,535.80. The Nasdaq retreated 1.89 percent and the S&P 500 slid 1.57 percent on the same day.





