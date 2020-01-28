10 students from NLCS Jeju accepted into Oxbridge

Students who were accepted into Oxford University or Cambridge University this year, from North London Collegiate School Jeju, pose for a photo with Lynne Oldfield (first from left, back row), principal of the school. (NLCS Jeju)
Ten students from North London Collegiate School Jeju have been admitted to Oxford University or Cambridge University, setting a record among all Korean schools, the collegiate school said Tuesday.
The students from the class of 2020 at NLCS Jeju, which opened on the southern island of Jeju in September 2011, were offered spots for various majors, including politics, history, philosophy and engineering, according to the school.
Other students at NLCS Jeju were also accepted into Ivy League colleges such as Cornell University and University of Pennsylvania.
NLCS Jeju is the founding school of the Global Edu City, providing opportunities for Korean and international students to gain places at the world’s most prestigious universities. Its university guidance counsellors work with faculty, parents and students throughout all stages in the university application process.
“I am proud of how they lead and involve themselves in the NLCS community and excel at the highest level. We congratulate them all on their latest achievements,” NLCS Jeju principal Lynne Oldfield said.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)