 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

30-somethings biggest buyers of foreign cars

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 27, 2020 - 11:29       Updated : Jan 27, 2020 - 16:30
(BMW)
(BMW)

South Koreans in their 30s made up the biggest customer group for foreign cars here last year, according to industry data on Monday. 

Data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association showed that in 2019, a total of 153,677 units of foreign cars were bought by individuals. 

Of the number, 50,645 vehicles, or 33 percent, were purchased by those in their 30s, followed by those in their 40s (31 percent), 50s (19.6 percent), 60s (8 percent), 20s (5.8 percent) and 70s (1.8 percent).

Different age groups had different preferences for foreign cars. BMW was the most popular among customers in their 20s and 30s, while Mercedes-Benz was preferred by those in their 40s to 70s. 

Other brands bought by young customers include Mini, Volvo, Volkswagen, Audi, Honda and Toyota. 

Meanwhile, 1 in 4 people in their 40s bought Mercedes-Benz, followed by BMW, Toyota, Volvo, Honda and Lexus. 

While 8,762 units and 4,248 units of Benz were bought respectively by customers in their 50s and 60s, only 3,697 units and 1,285 units of BMW cars were purchased by the same age groups, respectively. 

Customers in their 70s also preferred Mercedes-Benz, while Lexus was the second-most sold brand among this age group, followed by BMW. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114