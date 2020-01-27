 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

[Monitor] South Korea‘s trade deficits with Japan

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 27, 2020 - 15:27       Updated : Jan 27, 2020 - 15:27

Japan was the trade partner with which South Korea posted the largest deficit in 2019, keeping the top spot for the fifth year in a row, according to data by Korea International Trade Association released Sunday.

Last year, the trade deficit with Japan stood at $19.16 billion, recording the biggest among other trade partners. However, the figure was a significant improvement from a $28.31 billion deficit in 2017. It also marked the smallest deficit in 16 years due to the decreased trade volume with the neighboring country upon trade curbs.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Japan was followed by Saudi Arabia, Australia, Qatar and Germany in the top five list of countries that saw trade deficits with Korea in 2019.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114