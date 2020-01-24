S. Korea to host P4G summit to tackle climate change this year

(Yonhap)

South Korea will host the second summit of a global public-private initiative this year to speed up efforts to tackle climate change, according to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday.



The first summit of Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) was held in Denmark in 2018 with the aim of addressing challenges in the five areas of food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and circular economy.



P4G is a global network of governments, businesses and civil society organizations seeking to advance solutions to deliver on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.



The second summit will be held in June in Seoul, the finance ministry said in a statement.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in has stressed the importance of joint efforts by both the public and private sectors to address major global challenges, such as poverty and climate change. (Yonhap)