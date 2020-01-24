 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Ex-USFK commander: Annual renewal of defense costs deal causes structural instability

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 24, 2020 - 13:30       Updated : Jan 24, 2020 - 13:30
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The decision last year to renew the cost-sharing pact between Seoul and Washington each year for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops here will cause structural instability, a former U.S. Forces Korea commander has said.In an interview with the Voice of America on Thursday (U.S. time), former USFK Commander Vincent Brooks said the annual renewal deal does not guarantee its stability as it always takes more than a year when it comes to local hires and the construction of military facilities.He said the deal needs to be renewed every three or every five years given the period required for local employment and construction projects financed by South Korea.In March last year, Seoul and Washington agreed to renew the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), on an annual basis.In this photo taken Nov. 20, 2020, former USFK Commander Vincent Brooks delivers a keynote speech during a dinner meeting presided over by the Korea Society, a nonprofit organization set to promote bilateral ties between the two countries, at the Plaza Hotel in New York. (Yonhap)
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The decision last year to renew the cost-sharing pact between Seoul and Washington each year for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops here will cause structural instability, a former U.S. Forces Korea commander has said.In an interview with the Voice of America on Thursday (U.S. time), former USFK Commander Vincent Brooks said the annual renewal deal does not guarantee its stability as it always takes more than a year when it comes to local hires and the construction of military facilities.He said the deal needs to be renewed every three or every five years given the period required for local employment and construction projects financed by South Korea.In March last year, Seoul and Washington agreed to renew the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), on an annual basis.In this photo taken Nov. 20, 2020, former USFK Commander Vincent Brooks delivers a keynote speech during a dinner meeting presided over by the Korea Society, a nonprofit organization set to promote bilateral ties between the two countries, at the Plaza Hotel in New York. (Yonhap)
The decision last year to renew the cost-sharing pact between Seoul and Washington each year for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops here will cause structural instability, a former US Forces Korea commander has said.

In an interview with the Voice of America on Thursday (US time), former USFK Commander Vincent Brooks said the annual renewal deal does not guarantee its stability as it always takes more than a year when it comes to local hires and the construction of military facilities.

He said the deal needs to be renewed every three or every five years given the period required for local employment and construction projects financed by South Korea.

In March last year, Seoul and Washington agreed to renew the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), on an annual basis.

Seoul and Washington held their last round of negotiations in the US capital earlier this month, where Seoul's foreign ministry said they have "broadened their mutual understanding and common ground."

They are expected to hold the next round of the SMA talks in Seoul early next month.

Seoul has insisted that the negotiations should proceed within the existing SMA framework, while Washington has demanded that its coverage be expanded to include extra costs, such as those for rotations of American troops to the peninsula.

To tamp down US pressure on South Korea to jack up the defense costs, Seoul has been highlighting its contributions to the bilateral alliance, such as its financial support for the construction of a key US base south of Seoul and its massive purchases of US-made weapons. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114