 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

S. Korean unit in Hormuz Strait ready for any circumstances: defense ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 13:55       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 13:55
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The South Korean military unit dispatched to the Strait of Hormuz maintains a full readiness posture to deal with any situations in accordance with its operation guidelines, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The 300-strong Cheonghae Unit, with a 4,400-ton destroyer, expanded its operational areas from its original sphere of the Gulf of Aden into the Strait of Hormuz this week to protect South Korean citizens and vessels passing through the strategically important waterway amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

Concerns have since grown over whether the maritime troops are fully ready to meet fresh challenges and how to guarantee their safety in the highly volatile region.

"We are ready to carry out operations under all possible circumstances," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing, stressing that the military has been preparing for "responses to all possible scenarios."

Noting that the authorities have already issued operation guidelines, she added the country does not consider any additional logistical support as of now.

On Tuesday when the ministry announced its troop dispatch decision, officials said the destroyer was equipped with additional arms, such as anti-submarine weapons, anti-aircraft guns and sonar, in order to carry out missions in broader regions.

"We've also complemented and fine-tuned the operation guidelines to reflect changing situations. Diverse measures to guarantee the safety of our service personnel were drawn up and continued such efforts will be made down the road," a ministry official said.

Following Seoul's announcement, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran cannot accept the decision as it doesn't fit the friendly relations between the two sides. The Seoul government has said it will make efforts to improve the bilateral ties. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114