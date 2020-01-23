 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea's expected meeting of diplomats

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 13:30       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 13:30

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea is keeping a close watch on North Korea over a possible meeting of its overseas diplomatic mission chiefs, a unification ministry official said Thursday, amid speculation Pyongyang could discuss its nuclear strategy during the session.

Last week, top North Korean envoy to China Ji Jae-ryong and Ambassador to the UN Kim Song returned home. The North Korean ambassadors to Angola and Singapore were also seen at the Beijing airport on the same day, indicating a possible meeting scheduled in the North.

"North Korean ambassadors to key nations are known to have returned to Pyongyang. We are closely monitoring the situation," the official said.

Pyongyang is known to have held such meetings annually.

The expected gathering comes at a time when North Korea is reported to have replaced the country's foreign minister and appointed Ri Son-gwon, an official who formerly handled inter-Korean affairs, as its top diplomat. The North has yet to confirm the replacement.

Experts say that the replacement, if confirmed, could herald a shift in the North's diplomacy toward the US and South Korea.

Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled since the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February last year.

North Korea has said it will not return to dialogue until the US fully accepts its demands and withdraws what it calls a "hostile policy" against the North. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114