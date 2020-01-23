YG denies rumors of G-Dragon’s concert in China

YG Entertainment’s artist G-Dragon (Yonhap)
K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment on Wednesday warned fans about fake tickets for K-pop band Big Bang’s leader G-Dragon’s rumored concert in China.
In an official statement, YG said it has spotted fake news about G-Dragon’s supposed concert in China on several online websites, including WeChat, a widely used social media platform in China. While G-Dragon will not perform in a concert in China, the company said that some people have received preorders for the tickets.
“All information about concerts and global tours are provided on YG’s official website. Please note that any concerts that are not confirmed on the official website are fake,” an agency official said in a statement. “We hope that G-Dragon fans avoid becoming victims of this fraud.”
G-Dragon was discharged from the military on Oct. 26 and recently showed up at Paris Fashion Week.
The artist will make an official comeback to the stage, as Big Bang with three other members -- Taeyang, Daesung and T.O.P -- at a US music festival Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this spring. The four members have all completed their military duties.
Since its debut in 2006, Big Bang has been regarded as one of the most influential boy bands in the K-pop scene along with BTS and EXO.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)