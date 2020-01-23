Son rises again: Tottenham's Son Heung-min ends 7-match scoring drought in win

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (AP-Yonhap)



Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has ended his seven-match goalless drought, while scoring for the first time in 2020 in the process.



Son headed in the 79th-minute winner in the Spurs' 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Tuesday (local time). It was Son's first score since the jaw-dropping wonder goal against Burnley in the Premier League on Dec. 7. He had gone scoreless in his past four Premier League matches, one UEFA Champions League match and two FA Cup matches.



Son now has 11 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season, 10 shy of matching his career high set in the 2016-2017 season.







(Reuters-Yonhap)



Dele Alli gave Tottenham a lead in the 38th, but the last-place Norwich evened the score with Teemu Pukki's penalty in the 70th.



Norwich kept pushing for a surprise win, but against the run of play, Son headed one home from point-blank range.



Alli's shot went off Norwich player Christoph Zimmermann and floated over goalkeeper Tim Krul. The ball came into Son's path, and he nudged the ball into the net.



The victory snapped Tottenham's Premier League winless skid at four (two draws and two losses) and moved the club up to sixth place on 34 points. They're six points back of Chelsea for fourth.







(Reuters-Yonhap)



Son said afterward it was "a very hard game," but he and the Spurs will take their win any way they can.



"It was very important for us to get three points (and) to get our confidence back," Son said in an interview with Spurs TV. "The most important thing is to get three points, doesn't matter how.



Sometimes, we play amazing and lose. Sometimes, it's the other way around. We know we can do better. We know we're better than that."



Son said every goal he scores is "very special," but this one felt even more so.



"(The drought) was very tough for me. I tried to be calm and work for the team," Son said. "I needed to score a goal like this to get my confidence back." (Yonhap)







