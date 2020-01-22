[Graphic News] Year of the Rat









The Chinese Zodiac is based on a twelve-year cycle, with each year related to an animal sign. The signs in order are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. It is calculated according to the Chinese lunar calendar.



Based in China, the zodiac and its variations remain popular in many Asian countries, such as South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.



This is the Year of the Rat according to Chinese zodiac. Rat is the first in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac sign.



The Years of the Rat include 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, and 2020.











