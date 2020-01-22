 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] In search of Korean traditional music

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jan 24, 2020 - 15:56       Updated : Jan 24, 2020 - 15:56


Across from Changdeokgung Palace’s main gate are two Korean traditional-style buildings where efforts are being made to preserve Korean traditional music and rekindle interest in the heritage through cutting-edge technologies.

Opened in March 2018, the Seoul Donhwamun Traditional Theater is dedicated to performances of gugak, or traditional Korean music.

Right next to the theater, the Seoul Museum of Korean Folk Music, which opened in November 2019, boasts an archive of 20,000 Korean folk songs, or minyo, from 139 cities and counties and 904 villages from across the country.



Minyo refers to songs of the working class that reflect their bittersweet emotions from heartbreaks, hardships, happiness and struggles. Passed down orally with no written records, they were sung on different occasions -- by farmers working in fields, fishers yanking fishing nets and children playing.

On the first floor is an audio room where folk music from around the country is introduced in the hall with a beautiful view of Changdeokgung Palace in the background, as well as an archive room with more extensive range of musical materials.

Two basement floors have a permanent exhibition gallery and digital screen room offering visitors a chance to delve deeper into the folk music through interactive touch screens and 3D figures.

Located five minutes away on foot from Exit 4 of Anguk Station on Subway Line No. 3, the museum is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Monday and admission is free.


Writing by Ock Hyun-ju
Photo by Park Hyun-koo
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114