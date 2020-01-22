 Back To Top
National

Clouds and rain nationwide during Seollal

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 16:01
People walking through Gwanghwamun square (Yonhap)
Cloudy weather, with a chance of rain or snow, is forecast for the coming Seollal holidays from Friday to Tuesday.

Throughout the holiday, temperatures in Seoul will be mild, with highs reaching about 7 degrees Celsius on average, the Korea Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

Starting Monday, rain is expected nationwide, with Gangwon Province likely to see either rain or snow. Southern regions and Jeju Island will also see up to 80 millimeters of rain until next Tuesday.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, heavy snow is forecast in mountainous regions in Gangwon Province. The weather agency warned of potential snow advisories there.

From Sunday to Tuesday, strong gusts are expected to hit the eastern and southern coastal areas. The weather agency cautioned residents there against structural damage.

During the same period, sea levels in the East Sea will rise high to reach about 4 meters. Those boarding ferries are advised to check for the latest weather updates.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
