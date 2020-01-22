[Photo news] Herald CEO meets Indian envoy

[Diplomatic circuit] Herald Corp. CEO and Publisher Kwon Chung-won shakes hands with Indian Ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan (right) during a meeting in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Indian Embassy in Korea)
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114