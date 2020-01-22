 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Entertainment

Billie Eilish to perform in Seoul in August

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 15:04       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 15:04
Billie Eilish poses at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. (AP/Yonhap)
Billie Eilish poses at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. (AP/Yonhap)


Chart-topping teenage pop icon Billie Eilish has announced the dates for her “Where Do We Go?” world tour in Asia.

The Asian leg of her world tour will kick off in Seoul on Aug. 23, according to a poster posted on the singer’s social media account Monday. The singer will perform in six other cities -- Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Manila, and Jakarta -- between August and September.

The American singer will embark on her tour in early March, starting with shows in North America and heading to Latin America, Europe and Asia in the following months.

Characterized by her “whispering voice” and oversized wardrobe, the singer-songwriter debuted in 2016 with her first single “Ocean Eyes.”

Her debut album, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” released last year, shot Eilish to worldwide stardom, with several of the tracks -- including “Bad Guy” and “Bury A Friend” -- dominating music charts here as well.

The 18-year-old was named the most successful artist born in the 2000s. Rolling Stone said Eilish’s debut set was last year’s most-sold album, and Billboard included “Bad Guy” among the top 100 defining songs of the 2010s. She was also nominated in six categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114