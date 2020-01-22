Billie Eilish to perform in Seoul in August

Billie Eilish poses at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. (AP/Yonhap)
Chart-topping teenage pop icon Billie Eilish has announced the dates for her “Where Do We Go?” world tour in Asia.
The Asian leg of her world tour will kick off in Seoul on Aug. 23, according to a poster posted on the singer’s social media account Monday. The singer will perform in six other cities -- Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Manila, and Jakarta -- between August and September.
The American singer will embark on her tour in early March, starting with shows in North America and heading to Latin America, Europe and Asia in the following months.
Characterized by her “whispering voice” and oversized wardrobe, the singer-songwriter debuted in 2016 with her first single “Ocean Eyes.”
Her debut album, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” released last year, shot Eilish to worldwide stardom, with several of the tracks -- including “Bad Guy” and “Bury A Friend” -- dominating music charts here as well.
The 18-year-old was named the most successful artist born in the 2000s. Rolling Stone said Eilish’s debut set was last year’s most-sold album, and Billboard included “Bad Guy” among the top 100 defining songs of the 2010s. She was also nominated in six categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
