Imported commercial car sales dip 11% in 2019

Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 11 percent in 2019 from a year earlier as demand remained weak amid a slowing economy, an industry association said Wednesday.The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 3,896 units last year from 4,394 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association said in a statement.The annual sales data does not include figures for dump trucks, as KAIDA only began to add those numbers to its commercial vehicle sales tally in January 2019.Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large percentage of the domestic commercial vehicle market, but their exact market share has not been released.Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans. (Yonhap)