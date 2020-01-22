Blue Bottle Coffee to open 5th store in Gwanghwamun

California-based coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee will open its fifth store in South Korea near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, according to industry on Wednesday.



After making a hit in opening its first store in Seongsu, Seoul in May 2019, the coffee chain has since increased its outlets in three other spots in Seoul -- Samcheong, Apgujeong and Yeoksam.





(Yonhap)



Blue Bottle Coffee reportedly will open its fifth shop in on the first floor of Cheonggye Hankook Building, located in Jongno, next to the Cheonggye Stream.



The space is currently occupied by Cafe Artisee and the lease contract is expected to end in February, according to industry officials. Blue Bottle Coffee reportedly plans to finish furnishing and move into the space in mid-April.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)