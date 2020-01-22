 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Blue Bottle Coffee to open 5th store in Gwanghwamun

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 22, 2020 - 14:29       Updated : Jan 22, 2020 - 14:29
California-based coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee will open its fifth store in South Korea near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, according to industry on Wednesday.

After making a hit in opening its first store in Seongsu, Seoul in May 2019, the coffee chain has since increased its outlets in three other spots in Seoul -- Samcheong, Apgujeong and Yeoksam. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Blue Bottle Coffee reportedly will open its fifth shop in on the first floor of Cheonggye Hankook Building, located in Jongno, next to the Cheonggye Stream.

The space is currently occupied by Cafe Artisee and the lease contract is expected to end in February, according to industry officials. Blue Bottle Coffee reportedly plans to finish furnishing and move into the space in mid-April.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114