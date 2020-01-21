[Herald Interview] Lawyer on redeeming justice failures

Our criminal justice system is not perfect, and most vulnerable to its flaws and errors are the society’s disadvantaged and marginalized, according to one lawyer helping exonerate those wrongly convicted.



The celebrated lawyer, Park Joon-young, gained fame for defending men and women who have fallen victim to wrongful convictions, working to prove them innocent.



“Laws may be designed to protect the citizens, but they are not foolproof – because at the end of the day, their execution is led by people, and people make mistakes,” Park told The Korea Herald on Tuesday at his office in Seocho, southern Seoul.







Park Joon-young talks to The Korea Herald on Tuesday at his office in southern Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)