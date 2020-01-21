[Herald Interview] Lawyer on redeeming justice failures

Our criminal justice system is not perfect, and most vulnerable to its flaws and errors are the society’s disadvantaged and marginalized, according to one lawyer helping exonerate those wrongly convicted.
The celebrated lawyer, Park Joon-young, gained fame for defending men and women who have fallen victim to wrongful convictions, working to prove them innocent.
“Laws may be designed to protect the citizens, but they are not foolproof – because at the end of the day, their execution is led by people, and people make mistakes,” Park told The Korea Herald on Tuesday at his office in Seocho, southern Seoul.
Park has spearheaded a slew of high-profile legal battles for conviction reversals, including one recently involving a 53-year-old man surnamed Yun.
Yun spent nearly 20 years behind bars as the convicted killer of a 13-year-old girl, followed by 10 years on the outside as an ex-con. Then last year, new DNA technology identified another man by the name of Lee Chun-jae as the real perpetrator. In ensuing interviews with police, Lee admitted he was responsible for Yun’s crime and said he was sorry someone else had paid the price for his wrongdoing. Last week, the court granted Yun a new trial.
Lee, whom police point to as the culprit in at least 10 rapes and murders that took place from 1986-1991, would be summoned to testify at Yun’s retrial, Park said.
“As we know, Lee will not face punishment due to the expired statute of limitations. But the retrial would at least give Lee a chance to own up to his guilt in public,” he said.
Park said he would not have decided to take on Yun’s case if he did not have an inkling that an injustice had been done. He said the records of Yun’s investigation and court proceedings 30 years ago suggested to him fallacies on multiple grounds.
“For instance, Yun could barely read and write, and yet the affidavit he supposedly submitted to police is surprisingly eloquent. Court memos also reveal he was deprived of a right to counsel,” he said.
“Yun was orphaned at a young age and had to drop out of school. He spent a large part of his teenage years homeless and forced to make a living for himself despite a permanent limp in his left leg,” he said, adding, “Do you think this would have happened if he could afford a lawyer and had a family who could look after him?”
Park said investigators who tortured Yun into a false confession would also be due to appear at court, saying one of the investigators who was in charge at the time has admitted that forms of brutality had taken place. He added that brutality by police was “customary” in the past as a means to compelling innocent people into a false confession.
“Without closed-circuit TVs and forensic technology, you could very easily forge a conviction.”
But this does not mean manipulations no longer happen in criminal investigations.
Park said while the kind of physical violence used in past investigations is unthinkable today, there were other ways investigators could impose psychological pressure on suspects who may as well be innocent.
On recently passed revisions to criminal procedure laws, Park expressed skepticism that the changes would be in the interest of “ordinary folk.”
For one thing, the revised system was expected to increase judicial expenditures, he said.
“Before the change, there would be instances where prosecutors would catch things police missed in their investigations,” he said. “But the new laws give prosecutors only 90 days to review investigations carried out by the police. Complainants who put together their case faster are likely to fare better, which means they would have to acquire legal help earlier on in the process.”
He also forecast the conviction rate would fall as prosecutors are made to indict suspects based on investigations they did not conduct.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
