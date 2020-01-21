 Back To Top
Business

McDonald’s Korea CEO resigns for personal reasons

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 21, 2020 - 16:59       Updated : Jan 21, 2020 - 16:59
McDonald's Korea CEO Cho Ju-yeon (Mcdonald's Korea)
McDonald's Korea CEO Cho Ju-yeon (Mcdonald's Korea)

McDonald’s Korea CEO Cho Ju-yeon resigned from her post last week due to “personal reasons.”

Cho sent an email to all employees on Tuesday to announce her resignation, without elaborating on the reason, industry officials said.

However, a McDonald’s Korea official said Cho was leaving due to personal reasons unrelated to the company.

While McDonald’s Korea does not have a designated tenure for the CEO position, Cho’s resignation was a planned move, the official said.

Cho entered the company as an executive director in charge of marketing in 2011 and was appointed to the CEO position in 2016.

The company said it is looking for a successor and Cho will carry on working until a decision is made on her replacement.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
