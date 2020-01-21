Posco Chemical signs W1.8tr deal to supply anode for LG Chem’s EV battery

Posco Chemical signed with LG Chem to supply the latter with anode for electric vehicle batteries through end-2022, the companies said Tuesday. The deal is worth 1.8 trillion won ($1.54 billion).



An anode is a core material that determines the capacity and output of a battery.







(Posco Chemical)





The anode Posco Chemical will provide LG Chem is high-nickel NCM, short for nickel, cobalt and managnese. The greater percentage nickel accounts for in an anode, the better output the battery has, making it better suited to electric vehicles.



This deal inches up Posco Chemical’s high-nickel anode market dominance, and gives LG Chem a stable source of core battery material, the firms said.



Posco Chemical is currently expanding its plant facilities for anode production.



It has an area as big as 20 soccer fields at the Yulchon Industrial Complex in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, which can house plants with total production capacity of 90,000 tons of anode.







Posco Chemical is to have 30,000-ton anode production capacity at its Yulchon Industrial Complex plants within the first half of this year. (Posco Chemical)