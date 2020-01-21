 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Posco Chemical signs W1.8tr deal to supply anode for LG Chem’s EV battery

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jan 21, 2020 - 16:16       Updated : Jan 21, 2020 - 16:16
Posco Chemical signed with LG Chem to supply the latter with anode for electric vehicle batteries through end-2022, the companies said Tuesday. The deal is worth 1.8 trillion won ($1.54 billion).

An anode is a core material that determines the capacity and output of a battery. 


(Posco Chemical)
(Posco Chemical)


The anode Posco Chemical will provide LG Chem is high-nickel NCM, short for nickel, cobalt and managnese. The greater percentage nickel accounts for in an anode, the better output the battery has, making it better suited to electric vehicles.

This deal inches up Posco Chemical’s high-nickel anode market dominance, and gives LG Chem a stable source of core battery material, the firms said.

Posco Chemical is currently expanding its plant facilities for anode production.

It has an area as big as 20 soccer fields at the Yulchon Industrial Complex in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, which can house plants with total production capacity of 90,000 tons of anode. 


Posco Chemical is to have 30,000-ton anode production capacity at its Yulchon Industrial Complex plants within the first half of this year. (Posco Chemical)
Posco Chemical is to have 30,000-ton anode production capacity at its Yulchon Industrial Complex plants within the first half of this year. (Posco Chemical)


A Posco Chemical official said construction completed its first stage in the third quarter of 2019, at 6,000 tons in capacity.

Another 24,000-ton facility will complete construction within the first half of 2020. 

Further expansion will pan out according to demand, the official said.

Elsewhere, Posco Chemical has a 9,000-ton plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province. Posco Group also has an anode producing entity in Zhejiang province, China, called ZPHE, with annual production capacity of 6,000 tons.

A Posco Chemical official refrained from sharing the list of its clients, but said that it provides for both Korean and overseas battery companies.

Posco Chemical began the cathode business in 2011 and entered the anode market around the time after merging with Posco ESM.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114