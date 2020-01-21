GS E&C acquires 2 European prefabrication companies

GS E&C President of New Business Huh Yoon-hong and Danwood CEO Jaroslaw Jurak pose after signing an acquisition contract in the head office of Danwood, in Bialystok, Poland, Tuesday. (GS E&C)





GS Engineering and Construction said Tuesday it has taken over two European manufacturers of prefabricated houses, and is set to finish the acquisition process of an American company, aiming to expand its business in the global market.



According to GS E&C, the company signed the takeover contract with Danwood, a Polish company specializing in wood prefab houses, in Bialystok, Poland, Tuesday. At the signing ceremony, GS E&C President of New Business Huh Yoon-hong, Enterprise Investor President Jacek Siwicki and Danwood CEO Jaroslaw Jurak were present, the company said.



Earlier Thursday, the Korean construction company acquired British prefab company Elements Europe, which specializes in steel houses. GS E&C said it has also been in negotiations for the acquisition of a US prefab company, and will finish the process by February.



The moves mark the first and largest cases of a Korean construction company acquiring foreign prefabrication companies, GS E&C said.





GS E&C President of New Business Huh Yoon-hong and head of Elements Europe Roland Pickstock pose at an investment agreement ceremony, Thursday. (GS E&C)