LG Hausys expands foothold in North American market

LG Hausys is increasing its presence in North America by operating its third engineered stone production line at a plant there.





LG Hausys’ booth at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2020 in Las Vegas (LG Hausys)





The South Korean construction and interior materials company is also introducing its new product lineup at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2020 in Las Vegas, which runs through Thursday. At the show, the company has introduced 20 artificial marble products, it said in a statement released Tuesday.



“The company this year will try to attend exhibits and events, including the KBIS, to better market our products and brand quality,” said Kim Kwang-jin, the head of LG Hausys America.



In the first quarter of this year, LG Hausys will start operating its third engineered stone production line at its factory in Georgia.



The new production line will increase the factory’s annual capacity by 50 percent, raising its total annual capacity to 1.05 million square meters.



LG Hausys ranks second in the North American artificial marble market with some 20 percent market share, following Dupont. In the engineered stone market, LG Hausys is in fourth place, with some 10 percent market share.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)