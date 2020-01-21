 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

[Newsmaker] 8,093 foreigners here illegally voluntarily leave Korea

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jan 21, 2020 - 16:36       Updated : Jan 21, 2020 - 17:22
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Justice Ministry said Tuesday that 8,093 foreign nationals who had been staying in Korea illegally voluntarily left in the period of one month, thanks to new incentives that exempt them from penalties if they leave by June 30 and allow them to reenter the country on short-term visas.

The daily average number of those leaving Korea more than doubled after the incentives were introduced on Dec. 11, the ministry said.

From March 1, those found to have overstayed their visas will be slapped with fines, and those who fail to pay will be permanently banned from reentering the country.

From July 1, fines will be imposed on even those who voluntarily leave the country.

While the ministry has decided to toughen penalties for employers of those staying here without authorization, employers who voluntarily report such hiring by March 31 will be exempted from fines and a measure that prohibits them from hiring foreigners for three years.

Unauthorized foreign nationals can declare their voluntary departures by submitting papers indicated on the websites of the Korea Immigration Service and Hi Korea.

The ministry recently signed an agreement with the Labor Ministry of Thailand to prevent Thais seeking unlawful employment in Korea from entering the country.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114