Business

Samsung promotes 162 execs as follow-up to leadership reshuffle

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2020 - 10:40       Updated : Jan 21, 2020 - 15:34


(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday announced the promotion of executives in a follow-up to the recent reshuffle of its major business heads.

Samsung said 162 executives earned promotions in the annual reshuffle, with 14 moving up to executive vice president positions.

Twenty four executives got early promotions in the reshuffle, six more than in the 2018 reshuffle.

The group usually announces personnel reshuffles in December, but the appointments were delayed as trials involving Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong and key executives have dragged out longer than expected.

Samsung said five women and four foreign executives also earned promotions in the annual reshuffle.

Among the foreign executives, Pranav Mistry, who leads Samsung's experimental research group, Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs, was promoted to senior vice president.

The 38-year-old Indian-born scientist was the man who introduced NEON, an artificial intelligence chabot in human-like form, which created a buzz at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The executive promotions follow Samsung's business leadership reshuffle on Monday in which it named a new chief for the company's mobile business.

Roh Tae-moon, former head of Samsung's mobile business research & development, became the new head of the company's mobile business.

CEOs in Samsung's three major business divisions -- Kim Ki-nam at device solutions, Kim Hyun-suk at consumer electronics and Koh Dong-jin at IT & mobile communications -- remained at their posts, but Samsung said they will focus on broader roles, such as supporting young leaders and creating synergy between business divisions. (Yonhap)

