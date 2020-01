(S-Oil)



S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (second from left) hands out meals to the homeless on Monday, as part of the company’s annual Lunar New Year’s volunteer activity.



The company said some 100 employees have participated to offer meals and food products to the homeless and some 500 households, including senior citizens and the disabled.



S-Oil has been conducting Lunar New Year’s volunteer activity for 14 consecutive years, dating to 2007.