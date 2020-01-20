 Back To Top
Business

Hanwha Techwin unveils AI video security solutions for Middle East

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jan 20, 2020 - 16:37       Updated : Jan 20, 2020 - 16:37
Hanwha Techwin, a security solution subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, said Monday the company unveiled a new artificial intelligence-based security solution package at a tradeshow in Dubai with the goal of further expanding into the Middle East.

The Hanwha unit took part in Intersec 2020, the largest security-related technology expo in Middle East, to introduce its Wisenet AI solution package consisting of AI-equipped closed circuit TV camera and network video recorder, which enables detections of details such as particular persons’ facial features and vehicle numbers. 

Hanwha Techwin‘s booth at Intersec 2020 in Dubai (Hanwha Techwin)
Hanwha Techwin‘s booth at Intersec 2020 in Dubai (Hanwha Techwin)

The company also unveiled vertical target solutions customized for different industries ranging from transport, finance and retail.

The Wisenet Retail Insight, for instance, offers a business intelligence program based on AI algorithms that allow retailers to manage customers by gender, age group and heat map.

Hanwha also introduced a network attached storage system embedded with 3G and LTE modems specialized for the Middle East market.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



