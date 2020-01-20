Cadillac to launch five new models targeting young drivers

Cadillac XT4 (Cadillac)



Cadillac said Monday that it planned to launch four new models and one face-lifted model in Korea this year -- mostly sports utility vehicles -- to position itself as a young, dynamic brand for young generation.



The American automotive brand owned by General Motors said in a press release that it would introduce three new models and one face-lifted model in the first half of this year, including a large-size sports utility vehicle XT6 and its bestselling SUV model XT5’s facelift version. The new XT5 will incorporate latest technologies, the company said.



In the second half of this year, a mid-sized SUV XT4 will be launched, targeting young drivers who seek stylish, dynamic exterior design and spacious interior.



The launch of XT4 will complete Cadillac’s SUV portfolio of sizes, from large-sized Escalade to XT6 and XT5, the company said.



According to Cadillac, it is the first timeathat five new models will be launched in Korea in single year.



“The largest-ever scale of new car launches this year will create Cadillac’s growth momentum with completed SUV lineup, which can cater to increasing SUV demand in Korea,” the company said in a statement.



To strengthen its positioning as a young, dynamic brand, Cadillac said it would also bolster its launches of performance sedan CT4 and luxury sedan CT5 during the first half of this year will offer wider option for customers with young, stylish lifestyle.



Both CT4 and CT5 are applied with the automaker’s 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbo engine based on the second-generation alpha architecture platform, which delivers balanced weight distribution.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)