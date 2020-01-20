 Back To Top
[Diplomatic circuit] IVI, Sweden renew partnership for global public health

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Jan 20, 2020 - 16:31       Updated : Jan 20, 2020 - 16:31
(123rf)
(123rf)

The International Vaccine Institute, a Seoul-based international organization, has renewed its cooperation with the Swedish International Cooperation Agency for continued efforts to accelerate vaccine research and development for global health, the organization said Monday.

As part of a longstanding partnership between the Swedish government and the IVI, the Swedish International Cooperation Agency has pledged to fund the IVI some $5.24 million over the next five years.

“We’re proud to have Sweden’s long-term support and partnership. Support from Swedish International Cooperation Agency enables IVI to implement strategic imperatives and pursue independent research and innovation. We’re very grateful for the latitude to advance both our scientific portfolio and core activities,” said IVI Director General Jerome Kim.

“Our partnership has made possible significant accomplishments in the past, including the development and delivery of the world’s first affordable oral cholera vaccine. We’re looking forward to further collaboration in achieving global goals.”

Sweden is one of the first countries to sign the IVI Establishment Agreement in 1997 and started funding the institute in 2002.

“IVI’s contribution to global health is invaluable considering both the technical support provided to low- and middle-income countries and the focus on diseases disproportionally affecting people living in poverty,” said Teresa Soop, senior research adviser at the Swedish International Cooperation Agency.

According to the IVI, the Swedish International Cooperation Agency’s support enabled the IVI to initiate an Environmental Impact Assessment in 2018, which led to the formation of an internal committee on environmental management system. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
