 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

ULikeKorea signs MOU with Denmark’s TDC to enter European market

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 20, 2020 - 13:32       Updated : Jan 20, 2020 - 13:32
ULikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin (right) and Michael Stugaard of TDC attend a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding. (ULikeKorea)
ULikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin (right) and Michael Stugaard of TDC attend a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding. (ULikeKorea)

ULike Korea, a smart livestock health care management company, announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark’s largest telecommunication company, TDC, to launch the world’s first NB-IoT (Narrow Band IoT) bio-capsule in Denmark.

ULikeKorea has recently developed the world’s first NB-IoT bio-capsule and will start a pilot project in the first half of this year at a dairy farm.

NB-IoT technology enables the transmission of data using minimal power and is in high demand in B2B and public infrastructure projects.

The NB IoT capsule does not require additional equipment to be installed and can be used immediately after being administered to livestock animals.

“After extensive cooperation between the Danish government and establishment of our European office (Livecare Europe ApS), an MOU with Denmark’s largest telecom company TDC (is) an important next step to expand our operations in Denmark,” ULikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin said.

Denmark carries a premium market with over 1.5 million cows and is expected to serve as a gateway for the company to enter the European market, where it has over 90 million cows, she said. It is the world’s fourth-largest dairy market.

TDC serves around 6 million customers in the telecommunications field and has expanded its network capabilities to provide NB-IoT and other next-generation technology to link the suburbs and metropolitan areas, the company said.

TDC and ULikeKorea plan to conduct additional R&D to develop other appropriate hardware and software to contribute to livestock management in Europe, it added. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
 
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114