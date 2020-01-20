ULikeKorea signs MOU with Denmark’s TDC to enter European market

ULikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin (right) and Michael Stugaard of TDC attend a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding. (ULikeKorea)
ULike Korea, a smart livestock health care management company, announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark’s largest telecommunication company, TDC, to launch the world’s first NB-IoT (Narrow Band IoT) bio-capsule in Denmark.
ULikeKorea has recently developed the world’s first NB-IoT bio-capsule and will start a pilot project in the first half of this year at a dairy farm.
NB-IoT technology enables the transmission of data using minimal power and is in high demand in B2B and public infrastructure projects.
The NB IoT capsule does not require additional equipment to be installed and can be used immediately after being administered to livestock animals.
“After extensive cooperation between the Danish government and establishment of our European office (Livecare Europe ApS), an MOU with Denmark’s largest telecom company TDC (is) an important next step to expand our operations in Denmark,” ULikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin said.
Denmark carries a premium market with over 1.5 million cows and is expected to serve as a gateway for the company to enter the European market, where it has over 90 million cows, she said. It is the world’s fourth-largest dairy market.
TDC serves around 6 million customers in the telecommunications field and has expanded its network capabilities to provide NB-IoT and other next-generation technology to link the suburbs and metropolitan areas, the company said.
TDC and ULikeKorea plan to conduct additional R&D to develop other appropriate hardware and software to contribute to livestock management in Europe, it added. (khnews@heraldcorp.com
