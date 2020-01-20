Moon to hold 1st weekly meeting with new prime minister

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in will have his first weekly consultation with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday, Cheong Wa Dae officials said, as the president is seeking to give him more authority over state affairs.



Moon used to have a luncheon meeting with Chung's predecessor Lee Nak-yon at the presidential compound on Mondays for discussions on major policies.



"President Moon will continue such a meeting with Prime Minister Chung," a Cheong Wa Dae official said. "This will be their first meeting of its kind today."



Moon's office will release a press release of the results of the closed-door session along with relevant photos, according to the official.



Moon has stated his plan to let his prime minister play a bigger role and take more responsibility over state affairs.



He received a briefing from the science ministry last week on its key policy goals this year, along with Chung, formerly the National Assembly speaker.



The president made opening remarks and asked Chung to make closing ones on behalf of him. Chung took office last Tuesday. (Yonhap)







