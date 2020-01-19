[Graphic News] Exports of processed rice goods up 20% in 2019









South Korea’s outbound shipments of processed rice products shot up last year, amid the booming popularity of Korean dramas, K-pop and other cultural content abroad, data showed.



Exports of these products reached $106 million in 2019, marking a sharp rise from $89 million posted a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The exports also nearly doubled from $55 million posted in 2015.



These products cover a wide range of food items, such as snacks, noodles, drinks and ready-to-eat meals. (Yonhap)











